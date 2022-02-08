Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Griffin Mining (LON:GFM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 170 ($2.30) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 85.91% from the company’s previous close.

LON:GFM opened at GBX 91.44 ($1.24) on Monday. Griffin Mining has a one year low of GBX 80.80 ($1.09) and a one year high of GBX 171.11 ($2.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £159.06 million and a PE ratio of 10.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 91.85.

Griffin Mining Company Profile

Griffin Mining Limited, a mining and investment company, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for zinc, gold, silver, lead, and base and precious metal deposits. Its principal property is the Caijiaying mine located in Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China.

