Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Griffin Mining (LON:GFM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 170 ($2.30) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 85.91% from the company’s previous close.
LON:GFM opened at GBX 91.44 ($1.24) on Monday. Griffin Mining has a one year low of GBX 80.80 ($1.09) and a one year high of GBX 171.11 ($2.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £159.06 million and a PE ratio of 10.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 91.85.
Griffin Mining Company Profile
