Abrdn’s (ABDN) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Abrdn (LON:ABDN)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 245 ($3.31) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ABDN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.72) price objective on shares of Abrdn in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Abrdn to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 285 ($3.85) to GBX 260 ($3.52) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Abrdn in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 281.75 ($3.81).

LON:ABDN opened at GBX 244.40 ($3.30) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.00, a current ratio of 20.73 and a quick ratio of 13.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 239.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 256.32. The stock has a market cap of £5.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.72. Abrdn has a 1-year low of GBX 226.10 ($3.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 300.40 ($4.06).

In other Abrdn news, insider Hannah Grove acquired 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 230 ($3.11) per share, for a total transaction of £75,900 ($102,636.92). Also, insider Douglas J. Flint acquired 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 233 ($3.15) per share, for a total transaction of £163,100 ($220,554.43).

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

