Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM)

Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 12 ($0.16) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 11.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.34) price target on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 15 ($0.20) price target on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research report on Tuesday.

LON:HUM opened at GBX 13.55 ($0.18) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £53.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.94. Hummingbird Resources has a twelve month low of GBX 10.55 ($0.14) and a twelve month high of GBX 26 ($0.35). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 13.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.94, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

In other news, insider Daniel E. Betts bought 185,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 13 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of £24,050 ($32,521.97). Also, insider Thomas Hill bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 11 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of £5,500 ($7,437.46).

Hummingbird Resources Company Profile

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It principally holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in southern Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

