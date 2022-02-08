Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 7,090 Shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 27.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,090 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Callaway Golf from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Callaway Golf in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price target on Callaway Golf from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Callaway Golf presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

Shares of ELY opened at $24.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.94. Callaway Golf has a 1 year low of $21.83 and a 1 year high of $37.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $856.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.22 million. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 11.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Callaway Golf will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.55 per share, with a total value of $102,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian P. Lynch bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $386,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,167,332 shares of company stock worth $91,355,635 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

