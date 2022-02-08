Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 5,300 ($71.67) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on WIZZ. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,700 ($63.56) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Wizz Air to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,700 ($63.56) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 4,960 ($67.07) to GBX 6,000 ($81.14) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,600 ($75.73) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,178.45 ($70.03).

Shares of WIZZ stock opened at GBX 4,280 ($57.88) on Monday. Wizz Air has a 52 week low of GBX 3,600 ($48.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,595 ($75.66). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,322.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4,639.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.16 billion and a PE ratio of -10.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.39.

In other news, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,055 ($54.83), for a total transaction of £4,055,000 ($5,483,434.75).

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

