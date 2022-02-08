-$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) This Quarter

Analysts expect Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cinemark’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Cinemark posted earnings of ($2.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cinemark will report full year earnings of ($3.77) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.87) to ($3.67). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.61. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cinemark.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $434.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.65 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 131.22% and a negative net margin of 70.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1124.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.25) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cinemark in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on Cinemark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.70.

In related news, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 8,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $145,542.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,028,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,696,000 after purchasing an additional 282,163 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cinemark by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,016,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,383,000 after acquiring an additional 208,860 shares during the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC raised its holdings in Cinemark by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 664,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,715,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cinemark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cinemark by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNK opened at $15.86 on Tuesday. Cinemark has a fifty-two week low of $13.37 and a fifty-two week high of $26.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 2.37.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cinemark (CNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.