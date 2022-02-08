SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) was downgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $14.00. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 38.74% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SLQT. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of SelectQuote in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Barclays downgraded SelectQuote from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.23.
NYSE SLQT opened at $6.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 12.02 and a current ratio of 12.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.58. SelectQuote has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $33.00.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SelectQuote by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,615,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,694,000 after purchasing an additional 7,760,908 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in SelectQuote by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,061,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,340 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in SelectQuote by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,683,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,850 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in SelectQuote by 69,969.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 922,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,773,000 after purchasing an additional 921,500 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SelectQuote during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,595,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.
SelectQuote Company Profile
Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SelectQuote (SLQT)
- Jabil Circuits Stock is a Resilient Electronics Play
- Tyson Foods Flies To New Highs
- 3 Stocks for Bargain Hunters to Buy Now
- 3 Best Sports Betting Stocks in Light of Next Week’s Super Bowl
- MarketBeat Podcast – Stocks Not to Invest In with Will Rhind
Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.