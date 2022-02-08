SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) was downgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $14.00. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 38.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SLQT. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of SelectQuote in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Barclays downgraded SelectQuote from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.23.

NYSE SLQT opened at $6.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 12.02 and a current ratio of 12.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.58. SelectQuote has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $33.00.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($1.43). The business had revenue of $194.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.67 million. SelectQuote had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts expect that SelectQuote will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SelectQuote by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,615,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,694,000 after purchasing an additional 7,760,908 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in SelectQuote by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,061,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,340 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in SelectQuote by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,683,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,850 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in SelectQuote by 69,969.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 922,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,773,000 after purchasing an additional 921,500 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SelectQuote during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,595,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

SelectQuote Company Profile

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

