Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 289.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,892 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $2,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 5,519.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 172,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 60,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 60,375 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,893,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1,422.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 566,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,852,000 after acquiring an additional 529,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 5,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $56.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 97.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.08. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $39.08 and a 52-week high of $85.45.

Lattice Semiconductor announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $159,358.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Esam Elashmawi sold 857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $49,303.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 205,463 shares of company stock worth $15,459,180 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.13.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

