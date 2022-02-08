Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $538,000 Investment in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 180.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $293,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $340,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 8,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SIX. TheStreet upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.42.

In other news, CEO Selim A. Bassoul bought 1,500 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 25,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.83 per share, for a total transaction of $945,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 786,812 shares of company stock valued at $31,076,191. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SIX opened at $41.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.94 and a beta of 2.42. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 52 week low of $35.75 and a 52 week high of $51.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.53.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

