Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) by 39.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,061,223 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,353,805 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $26,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DB. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 14.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 9.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 6.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 13.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 8.3% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 32,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the period.
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $15.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.87. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.28.
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB)
- 3 Best Sports Betting Stocks in Light of Next Week’s Super Bowl
- MarketBeat Podcast – Stocks Not to Invest In with Will Rhind
- Is Enphase Energy Clearing a Low Bar or a Large Hurdle?
- onsemi Bottoms, Institutional Activity Turns Bullish
- LPL In Buy Range After Better-Than-Expected Q4 Report
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB).
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.