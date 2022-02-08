Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) by 39.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,061,223 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,353,805 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $26,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DB. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 14.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 9.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 6.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 13.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 8.3% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 32,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the period.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $15.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.87. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.20 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €12.20 ($14.02) target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.74.

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

