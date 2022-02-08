Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 1,226,723 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 79.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 314,372 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,226,723 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $26,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CVS. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP grew its stake in CVS Health by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 18,879 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 29,752 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management Co. grew its stake in CVS Health by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 11,945 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health stock opened at $109.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $144.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.81. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $68.02 and a 52-week high of $110.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 38.46%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVS. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.50.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 47,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $5,273,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 21,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $2,277,609.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,864 shares of company stock worth $15,572,925. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

