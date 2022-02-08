Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) PT Lowered to $230.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price objective trimmed by Bank of America from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research report report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BIIB. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Biogen from $316.00 to $259.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Biogen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Biogen from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Biogen from $270.00 to $207.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Biogen from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $291.73.
Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $221.30 on Friday. Biogen has a 12 month low of $212.56 and a 12 month high of $468.55. The company has a market cap of $32.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.37.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,896,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,932,503,000 after buying an additional 689,662 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,583,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Biogen by 300.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 651,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $225,534,000 after purchasing an additional 488,764 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Biogen by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,000,000 after purchasing an additional 468,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Biogen by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 751,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $212,636,000 after purchasing an additional 399,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.
About Biogen
Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.
