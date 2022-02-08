Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) PT Lowered to $230.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price objective trimmed by Bank of America from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research report report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BIIB. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Biogen from $316.00 to $259.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Biogen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Biogen from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Biogen from $270.00 to $207.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Biogen from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $291.73.

Get Biogen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $221.30 on Friday. Biogen has a 12 month low of $212.56 and a 12 month high of $468.55. The company has a market cap of $32.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.37.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. Biogen had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.58 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Biogen will post 16.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,896,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,932,503,000 after buying an additional 689,662 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,583,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Biogen by 300.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 651,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $225,534,000 after purchasing an additional 488,764 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Biogen by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,000,000 after purchasing an additional 468,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Biogen by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 751,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $212,636,000 after purchasing an additional 399,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.