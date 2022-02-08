Analysts Set Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Target Price at $82.71

Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.71.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BRKR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Bruker from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $67.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Bruker has a twelve month low of $56.00 and a twelve month high of $92.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.11 and its 200-day moving average is $79.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.04%.

In other Bruker news, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.86, for a total value of $768,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Munch sold 21,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,685,558.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRKR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 3,381.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,038,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,992 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 3,046.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 698,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,553,000 after acquiring an additional 676,300 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 266.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 809,982 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,259,000 after acquiring an additional 589,166 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,050,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $155,793,000 after acquiring an additional 541,579 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Bruker during the 2nd quarter worth $40,590,000. Institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

About Bruker

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

