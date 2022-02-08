PEAK6 Investments LLC Sells 4,162 Shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

PEAK6 Investments LLC reduced its position in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) by 6.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,162 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in Hayward were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Hayward by 654.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hayward by 1,791.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Hayward during the second quarter worth $54,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hayward during the second quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Hayward during the second quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HAYW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hayward from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Hayward from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.13.

HAYW stock opened at $18.84 on Tuesday. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $28.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.87 and its 200 day moving average is $22.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

In other news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 2,694,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $53,354,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Eifion Jones sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $653,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,810,992 shares of company stock worth $56,340,327.

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

