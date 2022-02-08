Mackay Shields LLC Sells 4,400 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 2.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 152,698 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LUMN. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 91.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,626,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,598,000 after acquiring an additional 6,048,140 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $57,037,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $33,956,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 12.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,210,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 1,910.0% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,182,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074,205 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LUMN opened at $12.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.94. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.09 and a 12 month high of $15.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is -140.85%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LUMN shares. Citigroup raised Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

