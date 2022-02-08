Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases Shares of 2,800 Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 300,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,373,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 120,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,614,000 after purchasing an additional 10,974 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,305,000 after purchasing an additional 16,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JOUT opened at $83.01 on Tuesday. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.42 and a twelve month high of $154.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.27. The company has a market capitalization of $840.64 million, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.86.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 11.09%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Johnson Outdoors’s payout ratio is presently 16.39%.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

Johnson Outdoors, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Other. The Fishing segment includes the brands Minn Kota electric motors for quiet trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; Humminbird sonar and GPS equipment for fishfinding, navigation and marine cartography; and Cannon downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

