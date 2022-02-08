The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Stock Holdings in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 0.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 139,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $6,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in PNM Resources by 17.1% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PNM Resources by 39.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in PNM Resources in the third quarter valued at about $198,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in PNM Resources in the third quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in PNM Resources in the third quarter valued at about $287,000. 84.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

PNM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.

Shares of PNM opened at $45.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.50. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.84 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.87.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 9.65%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.347 dividend. This is a boost from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.22%.

PNM Resources Profile

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM).

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.