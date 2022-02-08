The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 4,297 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 5.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,444 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,297 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $7,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Lumentum by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Lumentum by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Lumentum from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lumentum in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.81.

LITE opened at $92.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.11. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.67 and a 1 year high of $108.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.62.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $446.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.72 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 22.57%. Lumentum’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Lumentum news, Director Penny Herscher sold 1,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.56, for a total transaction of $96,536.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 5,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $476,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,143 shares of company stock worth $669,822. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

