Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,179 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,159 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 551.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Masco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in Masco by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Masco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Masco by 5,814.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 21,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $1,448,906.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 9,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $660,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,941 shares of company stock worth $3,237,460 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MAS shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.67.

NYSE MAS opened at $60.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.05. The company has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.35. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $51.97 and a 12 month high of $71.06.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.