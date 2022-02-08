Mackay Shields LLC Sells 1,432 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in United Airlines during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 33.9% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 58.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. MKM Partners upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.31.

Shares of UAL stock opened at $44.44 on Tuesday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.79 and a 12 month high of $63.70. The stock has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.06.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.51. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 7.97% and a negative return on equity of 87.27%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($7.00) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 140.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

