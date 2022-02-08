62,494 Shares in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Purchased by Natixis

Natixis bought a new position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 62,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,019,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRU. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in TransUnion by 6,879.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,524,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $387,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474,210 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in TransUnion by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,589,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,590,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499,719 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,453,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in TransUnion by 209.1% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,018,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,027,000. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $4,973,069.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 659 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total value of $75,442.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

TRU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TransUnion from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial lowered TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.73.

TRU opened at $100.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.11 and a beta of 1.31. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $83.11 and a 12 month high of $125.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.57%.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

