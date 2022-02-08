Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 20,000 Shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) by 35.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Energy Fuels were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Energy Fuels in the third quarter worth $42,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the second quarter worth $64,000. QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the second quarter worth $72,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the second quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

UUUU stock opened at $6.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.12 and a beta of 1.46. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $11.39.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Energy Fuels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. The firm’s projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

