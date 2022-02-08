JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,052,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 673.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 449,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,940,000 after purchasing an additional 391,282 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 29.8% in the third quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,155,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,016,000 after acquiring an additional 265,256 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,602,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 401.2% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 265,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,663,000 after acquiring an additional 212,658 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JMST opened at $50.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.98. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 1-year low of $50.74 and a 1-year high of $51.15.

