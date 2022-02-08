Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Invests $640,000 in Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 65,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the third quarter worth approximately $158,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the 3rd quarter worth $1,952,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 146,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 738.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 255,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the 3rd quarter worth $5,216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

SDAC opened at $9.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.73. Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.05.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

