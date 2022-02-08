DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Acquired by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $3,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in DraftKings by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC lifted its position in DraftKings by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in DraftKings by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in DraftKings by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its position in DraftKings by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 62.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,589 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.86, for a total value of $2,117,655.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Woodrow Levin acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.81 per share, for a total transaction of $257,670.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 177,449 shares of company stock worth $6,877,845. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $75.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DraftKings currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.39.

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $21.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.41 and a 12 month high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $212.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.86 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.98) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

