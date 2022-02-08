Mackay Shields LLC Reduces Stock Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $78,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $91,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 213.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 31.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CHRW shares. UBS Group downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $124.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

In related news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total value of $50,646.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael John Short sold 16,914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.11, for a total value of $1,659,432.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 46,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,689,508 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

CHRW stock opened at $89.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.67 and a 1 year high of $112.15.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 43.59%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 34.87%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

