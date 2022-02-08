HighTower Advisors LLC Takes Position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 723,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,711,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 27,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 682.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the third quarter worth about $16,866,000. Finally, PFG Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the third quarter worth about $240,000.

Shares of KBWD opened at $19.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.20. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a twelve month low of $17.71 and a twelve month high of $21.65.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.136 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 24th.

