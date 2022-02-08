Mackay Shields LLC Sells 343 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,680 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UHS. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Health Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 56.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 1,927.6% in the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 588 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 528.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 13.8% in the third quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. 85.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UHS. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $178.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.83.

Shares of UHS stock opened at $127.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.95. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a one year low of $116.23 and a one year high of $165.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.44%.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.