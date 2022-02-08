Mackay Shields LLC Decreases Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 646 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LW. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lamb Weston stock opened at $64.27 on Tuesday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.22 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.06, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.66.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 54.36% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamb Weston declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, December 17th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 74.81%.

In related news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 3,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $261,310.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John C. Hatto sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $35,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.40.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

