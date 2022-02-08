Analysts Anticipate Kore Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:KORE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Kore Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:KORE) will report earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Kore Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kore Group will report full year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.34). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.07). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kore Group.

Kore Group (NYSE:KORE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $67.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.85 million.

KORE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Kore Group in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Kore Group in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Kore Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kore Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Kore Group in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kore Group stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Kore Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:KORE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 55,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.08% of Kore Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 51.90% of the company’s stock.

KORE stock opened at $5.54 on Friday. Kore Group has a one year low of $4.76 and a one year high of $9.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.42.

Kore Group Company Profile

KORE Group Holdings Inc provides Internet of Things solutions and IoT Connectivity-as-a-Service. KORE Group Holdings Inc, formerly known as Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp., is based in ATLANTA.

