Schroder Investment Management Group Lowers Stock Position in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its stake in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $2,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie cut shares of MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.70.

NYSE MGP opened at $38.43 on Tuesday. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a one year low of $31.81 and a one year high of $43.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.48. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 9.19 and a quick ratio of 9.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 155.56%.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

