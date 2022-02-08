Natixis Sells 63,980 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Natixis trimmed its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 15.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 337,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,980 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $8,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 78.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 151.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.
In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Uwem Ukpong sold 78,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $2,136,552.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Regina Jones sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total transaction of $242,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,189 shares of company stock valued at $3,602,350 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently -199.99%.
BKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.29.
Baker Hughes Company Profile
Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Baker Hughes (BKR)
- 3 Best Sports Betting Stocks in Light of Next Week’s Super Bowl
- MarketBeat Podcast – Stocks Not to Invest In with Will Rhind
- Is Enphase Energy Clearing a Low Bar or a Large Hurdle?
- onsemi Bottoms, Institutional Activity Turns Bullish
- LPL In Buy Range After Better-Than-Expected Q4 Report
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR).
Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.