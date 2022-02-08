Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 93.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,332 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 80,314 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,395 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after acquiring an additional 11,561 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 48,080 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,433 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 519,023 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,638,000 after buying an additional 49,412 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 19,256.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,909 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 62,584 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 48.1% during the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 5,922 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total value of $261,019.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 2,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.07, for a total transaction of $736,206.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,038 shares of company stock worth $2,216,284. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $243.26 on Tuesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $176.36 and a twelve month high of $254.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market cap of $61.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $222.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.34.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.92% and a return on equity of 32.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $202.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.67.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.