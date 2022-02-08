Brokerages Anticipate Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) to Post $0.09 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) will announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. Clearside Biomedical posted earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 164.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.04). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.17). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Clearside Biomedical.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 652.60% and a negative return on equity of 161.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CLSD shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clearside Biomedical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. ACT Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. ACT Capital Management LLC now owns 2,483,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,830,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 8,559.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,634,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,538 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 61.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 11,692 shares during the last quarter. 33.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLSD stock opened at $1.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.52. The company has a market cap of $109.79 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.91. Clearside Biomedical has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $7.73.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H.

