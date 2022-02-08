Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.58 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) will report earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Merus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.66) and the highest is ($0.45). Merus posted earnings of ($0.77) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Merus will report full-year earnings of ($1.97) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.06) to ($1.84). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.82) to ($2.41). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Merus.

Get Merus alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on MRUS. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Merus from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Merus from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Merus from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Merus in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Merus in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Merus by 15.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Merus in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merus by 3,238.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 7,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRUS opened at $25.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.94. Merus has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $33.09.

About Merus

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Merus (MRUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.