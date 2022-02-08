Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Position in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,752 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $2,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 37.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 3,705.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 25.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $215,000.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of COLD stock opened at $27.98 on Tuesday. Americold Realty Trust has a one year low of $26.52 and a one year high of $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -293.32%.

COLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.20.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.