Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 99.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 62,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,123 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $2,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HIW. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 176.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 338.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 24.2% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Highwoods Properties during the second quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HIW opened at $42.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.11. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.22 and a twelve month high of $48.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is presently 77.82%.

In other Highwoods Properties news, CFO Mark F. Mulhern sold 16,154 shares of Highwoods Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $761,014.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HIW. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

