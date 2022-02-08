Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 494 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 132.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 868 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the third quarter worth approximately $4,082,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 462.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 133,839 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,487,000 after purchasing an additional 110,039 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 9.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the third quarter worth approximately $383,000. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.70, for a total value of $9,581,184.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 4,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.48, for a total value of $2,818,539.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,099 shares of company stock valued at $46,166,705. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $478.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $589.66 and a 200 day moving average of $673.52. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $403.00 and a 52 week high of $866.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -287.96 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

HUBS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of HubSpot from $830.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of HubSpot from $800.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Argus increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $930.00 to $970.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $773.36.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

