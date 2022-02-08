SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) by 8.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,491 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 194.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,809,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836,995 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 47.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,196,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,774 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 213.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,387,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $145,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306,103 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 28.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,015,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,738,000 after purchasing an additional 225,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 36.6% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 681,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,431,000 after purchasing an additional 182,400 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XME opened at $44.57 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 1 year low of $34.54 and a 1 year high of $48.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.79.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

