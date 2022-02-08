Martingale Asset Management L P Buys 5,799 Shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,314 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,799 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 22.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,163 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 10,613 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp during the second quarter worth $136,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp during the third quarter worth $28,000. HYA Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 0.4% during the third quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 89,201 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 12.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,842 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 3,645 shares in the last quarter. 49.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Southern Missouri Bancorp stock opened at $54.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $480.31 million, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.98. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.05 and a 1-year high of $61.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 38.11% and a return on equity of 17.60%. As a group, analysts predict that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.34%.

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc is as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm focuses on attracting retail deposits from the general public and using such deposits along with wholesale funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines (“”FHLB””), and, to a lesser extent, brokered deposits, to invest in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate, commercial non-mortgage business loans, and consumer loans.

