Martingale Asset Management L P Boosts Stock Position in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) by 114.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,602 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in City were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHCO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in City by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 17,002 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in City by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in City by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in City by 4,576.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 7,918 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in City by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 279,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

Get City alerts:

CHCO opened at $80.04 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.38 and a 200 day moving average of $79.26. City Holding has a 52-week low of $71.35 and a 52-week high of $88.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.60.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.21. City had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 37.29%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that City Holding will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is a boost from City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.33%.

City Profile

City Holding Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. The firm offers savings and checking accounts, credit and debit cards, loans, online and mobile banking, commercial and mortgage loans, trust services and wealth management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO).

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.