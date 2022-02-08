Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires Shares of 21,273 Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 21,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $937,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Essent Group by 198.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Essent Group during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 59.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 10.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Essent Group during the third quarter worth about $204,000. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Essent Group alerts:

In other Essent Group news, CEO Mark Casale sold 6,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $328,731.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Spiegel sold 3,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $146,461.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,502 shares of company stock worth $510,993 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ESNT opened at $45.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.96. Essent Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $39.62 and a 52-week high of $54.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.30.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.49. Essent Group had a net margin of 61.29% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Essent Group’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

ESNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Essent Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Essent Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Essent Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.33.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.