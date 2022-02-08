Martingale Asset Management L P Buys 32,400 Shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,400 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Vonage were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vonage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Vonage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vonage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Vonage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Vonage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vonage alerts:

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 485,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $10,056,515.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $510,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,602,109 shares of company stock valued at $74,535,626. Company insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vonage stock opened at $20.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -297.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.45. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $20.92.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VG shares. Craig Hallum downgraded Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Vonage from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Northland Securities cut Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vonage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut Vonage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, November 26th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vonage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.56.

Vonage Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.