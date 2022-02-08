Martingale Asset Management L P Buys 32,400 Shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,400 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Vonage were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vonage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Vonage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vonage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Vonage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Vonage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 485,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $10,056,515.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $510,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,602,109 shares of company stock valued at $74,535,626. Company insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently issued reports on VG shares. Craig Hallum downgraded Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Vonage from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Northland Securities cut Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vonage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut Vonage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, November 26th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vonage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.56.
Vonage Profile
Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vonage (VG)
- 3 Best Sports Betting Stocks in Light of Next Week’s Super Bowl
- MarketBeat Podcast – Stocks Not to Invest In with Will Rhind
- Is Enphase Energy Clearing a Low Bar or a Large Hurdle?
- onsemi Bottoms, Institutional Activity Turns Bullish
- LPL In Buy Range After Better-Than-Expected Q4 Report
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG).
Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.