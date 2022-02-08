Martingale Asset Management L P Boosts Stock Holdings in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) by 119.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,700 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in UMH Properties were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of UMH Properties by 16.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 161,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,690,000 after acquiring an additional 22,417 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in UMH Properties in the third quarter valued at $3,161,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in UMH Properties by 11.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 63,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 6,385 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in UMH Properties by 3.4% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 142,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in UMH Properties by 59.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 15,851 shares during the last quarter. 64.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total transaction of $45,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on UMH Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered UMH Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Aegis increased their target price on UMH Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.30.

NYSE UMH opened at $23.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 6.53. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.87 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.92%.

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

