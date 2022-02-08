Natixis Boosts Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Natixis lifted its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 775.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,283 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,195 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in PPG Industries were worth $7,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,158,000 after purchasing an additional 36,888 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,807 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,437,000 after purchasing an additional 5,099 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $509,000. Finally, Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $282,000. 78.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $152.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $163.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.94. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.10 and a 52 week high of $182.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 39.27%.

PPG has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Vertical Research lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.65.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

