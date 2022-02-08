Natixis Invests $7.90 Million in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 48,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $7,895,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Wingstop by 5.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 152,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,068,000 after purchasing an additional 7,304 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Wingstop by 1.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 26,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wingstop by 0.8% during the third quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 10,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Wingstop by 22.4% during the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,214,000 after purchasing an additional 11,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the third quarter valued at $258,000.

Get Wingstop alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price (down from $178.00) on shares of Wingstop in a report on Friday, November 12th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Wingstop from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Wingstop from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Wingstop from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wingstop has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.28.

WING stock opened at $148.43 on Tuesday. Wingstop Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.49 and a twelve month high of $187.35. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 149.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.22.

In other Wingstop news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total transaction of $3,322,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 236 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $40,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,929 shares of company stock worth $3,480,276 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING).

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.