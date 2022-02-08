Natixis Has $9.15 Million Stock Holdings in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Natixis trimmed its stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,900 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $9,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIRC. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 212.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 182,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,719,000 after purchasing an additional 123,814 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 9.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,243,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,014,000 after buying an additional 953,421 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 17.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,600,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,356,000 after buying an additional 386,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 113,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Terry Considine sold 31,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $1,657,555.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Lisa R. Cohn sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $836,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIRC stock opened at $52.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 52 week low of $40.05 and a 52 week high of $55.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.90.

AIRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.17.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

