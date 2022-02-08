Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Acquired by Natixis

Natixis grew its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 206.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,452 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $7,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVY. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 64.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 42.9% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 43.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 32.1% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVY stock opened at $181.47 on Tuesday. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $168.47 and a fifty-two week high of $229.24. The stock has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AVY. Raymond James cut their price target on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avery Dennison currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.45.

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions, and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

