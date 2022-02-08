Martingale Asset Management L P Raises Stock Position in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) by 65.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 72,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,698 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Resources Connection were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RGP. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Resources Connection during the third quarter worth approximately $5,036,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 59.9% during the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 532,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,404,000 after purchasing an additional 199,540 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 419.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 178,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 144,107 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 112.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 134,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 50.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 352,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 117,663 shares in the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RGP shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Resources Connection from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of Resources Connection stock opened at $17.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.87. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.19 and a 1 year high of $20.16. The stock has a market cap of $563.69 million, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.00.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.14. Resources Connection had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $200.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.60%.

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

