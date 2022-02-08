Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 87.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the third quarter worth $255,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the second quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 11,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF stock opened at $23.93 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a 12 month low of $21.05 and a 12 month high of $33.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.80.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

